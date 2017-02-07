Bartow students released after lockdowns

- Several schools in Bartow are now being dismissed after an earlier precautionary lockdown.

Bartow High School, Bartow IB, Bartow Middle School, and Summerlin Academy were put into lockdown this afternoon because of what police called an "unconfirmed" report of a student with a gun on campus.

"There has been no information, at this point, that any students were threatened or approached by the subject directly," a BPD spokesperson stated.

Bartow police officers and Polk deputies have been searching the campuses and, so far, have not found anything suspicious.

The lockdowns have been lifted at Bartow Middle, BHS IB, and Summerlin. Bartow High School students are being released under watch of Bartow police.

