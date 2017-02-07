Armed robbery caught on camera; HCSO searching for suspects Local News Armed robbery caught on camera; HCSO searching for suspects Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office has released dramatic surveillance video of an armed robbery at two Tampa Family Dollar stores in hopes of identifying the suspects.

According to HCSO, two male suspects entered the Family Dollar store located at 7511 N. 56th Street Saturday night, and immediately demanded money from a clerk.

One of the suspects was armed with a silver handgun. Deputies say the gun appears to have been equipped with a laser sight.

The suspects fled on foot, but authorities believe they had a vehicle nearby.

Just eight minutes later, the same two suspects were seen attempting another robbery-- this time at the 4978 E. Busch Blvd. Family Dollar store location.

They did not receive money during either robbery attempt.

Suspect descriptions:

1. Black male, 17-24 years of age, thin/medium build, 5'7”, last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, red knit cap, black pants, black gloves and brown Timberland style work boots.

2. Black male, 17-24 years of age, thin/medium build, 5'7”, last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, black shirt around mouth and nose, sunglasses, black pants, black boots.

Anyone with any information reference these suspects is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200, or to be eligible for a cash reward call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).