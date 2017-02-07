VIDEO: Thieves steal from Sarasota Amish furniture store Local News VIDEO: Thieves steal from Sarasota Amish furniture store Deputies in Sarasota County are hoping the public can identify two people who stole from an Amish furniture store.

- Deputies in Sarasota County are hoping the public can identify two people who stole from an Amish furniture store.

They can be seen on surveillance video making away with some pretty unique patio furniture that is anything but cheap.

Surveillance video released from Sarasota County Deputies shows two thieves running up to Dutchcrafter’s Amish Furniture on Lockwood Ridge Road early Thursday morning. They grab a set of patio furniture and run off.

Deputies say the burglars were able to cut the cable lock that the patio set had been secured too.

Store manager Frank Quinonoes says this was not just any set of tables and chairs. Amish in Pennsylvania and Ohio made it from recycled plastic.

The stolen set costs around $3,000.