Man trapped inside garbage truck rescued

- Tampa Fire Department and police officers rescued a man trapped inside a garbage truck Wednesday morning.

According to police, the waste management driver heard a man calling for help while making his rounds. Sometime during his morning route, the man who was sleeping in a dumpster, was deposited into the garbage truck along with the contents of the dumpster.

Crews worked for over an hour, even bringing in a crane, to pull the man from the truck.

He has been transported to the hospital.

The man's condition is unknown at this time.

