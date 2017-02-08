New cycle track coming to downtown Tampa Local News New cycle track coming to downtown Tampa The first ever cycle track on a state road is coming to downtown Tampa.

- The first ever cycle track on a state road is coming to downtown Tampa.

Unlike most conventional bike lanes, a four-foot raised island will separate cyclists from traffic. The cycle track will be ten feet wide.

At locations where driveways and side streets intersect with the bicycle pathway, special bright green pavement markings will alert drivers and cyclists to look out for each other.

The cycle track will run along the north side of Jackson Street from Ashley Drive to Nebraska Avenue.

Additionally, The Florida Department of Transportation will also be upgrading pedestrian ramps, re-striping crosswalks, expanding sidewalk space, adding rapid flashing beacons and installing a new traffic signal at the intersection of Jackson and Governor Streets.

Construction will begin this fall and should be completed within one year.

