Hazmat investigation underway in Sarasota Local News Hazmat investigation underway in Sarasota

Authorities arrested 23-year-old Kenneth Iversen of Sarasota Tuesday. He's charged with fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest and drug possession.

The arrest happened on South 79th Street in Tampa's Progress Village neighborhood, and Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies transported him to jail.

According to the the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, comments made during Iversen's arrest in Hillsborough caused concern.

A spokesperson for SCSO said Iversen spoke of materials that could be used for making bombs.

Hillsborough County deputies reportedly reached out to SCSO for assistance upon receiving the information from Iversen.

Firefighters, Hazmat team members and FBI investigators spent hours at the Sarasota house where Iversen lives part-time with his mother.

It's unclear what information authorities learned from the home.

Iversen's Bond is set at $5,500. He's being held in the Hillsborough County Jail.

