Deputies: Woman arrested for throwing baby

- Deputies say a Polk County woman is behind bars after she grabbed a 7-month-old baby by the arm and threw him across the room.

According to an arrest report, it was back on January 29 when Jeri Sorenson and two children were visiting friends in Lake Wales. She became "agitated" with the kids because they were whiny and crying. That's when, a witness later told detectives, Sorenson picked up the baby off the couch by the arm and threw him across the room.

The child slammed into the wooden arm of a loveseat. His resulting "horrific" screams brought others into the room, who suggested that Sorenson should take the boy to the hospital -- a suggestion she allegedly ignored.

The next day, Sorenson returned to the friends' home in Lake Wales and showed them that the boy could not move his arm and screamed in pain when she moved his leg. But she again disregarded her friend's suggestion to take the boy to the hospital, the report says.

The following morning, according to the report, boy's father noticed the child's arm was limp and insisted that they go to the hospital. At Lakeland Regional, doctors discovered the boy's arm was broken and his right leg was fractured in two places.

Sorenson, 30, faces a charge of aggravated child abuse. Records show she was previous arrested in Polk County on charges of petit theft, credit card fraud, violation of probation, and failure to appear in court.

The baby, meanwhile, was taken to Nemour's Children's Hospital in Orlando for further treatment.

Deputies did not specify the woman's relationship to the boy.