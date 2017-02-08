Several injured in Sarasota circus high-wire accident

- Several people were injured during a rehearsal for an upcoming Sarasota circus performance on Wednesday.

A call came in at 12:48 p.m. alerting authorities that multiple people had fallen from a tightrope at University Town Center, fire fighters told FOX 13.

Ambulances and helicopters are responding to the scene, where at least five people were injured, including one trauma alert.

FOX 13's Kim Kuizon reports that concerned family members are on the scene, where one woman exclaimed, "That's my mom who fell off."

The performers were rehearsing for a show sponsored by The Circus Arts Conservatory and Circus Sarasota featuring the famed Nik Wallenda of the "Flying Wallendas."

It was not immediately clear if Wallenda himself was involved in this afternoon's accident.