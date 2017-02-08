One-way streets in St. Pete may soon go both ways

Dan Matics
By: Dan Matics, FOX 13 News

Posted:Feb 08 2017 07:18PM EST

Updated:Feb 08 2017 07:32PM EST

ST. PETERSBURG (FOX 13) - You could soon see some changes to the way you drive through downtown St. Petersburg. 

The city is trying to turn several one-way streets into two-way. 

St. Pete wants to turn 3rd, 4th, and 8th streets, as well as Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, which are all one-way, into two-way streets.

City leaders are asking the state for $200,000 to pay a consultant to study traffic flow and come up with a new design.

Businesses and the city hope this will allow easier access to downtown shops and restaurants.

If FDOT gives St. Pete the green-light to do this, it would happen in about two years.

