One-way streets in St. Pete may soon go both ways Local News One-way streets in St. Pete may soon go both ways

- You could soon see some changes to the way you drive through downtown St. Petersburg.

The city is trying to turn several one-way streets into two-way.

St. Pete wants to turn 3rd, 4th, and 8th streets, as well as Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, which are all one-way, into two-way streets.

City leaders are asking the state for $200,000 to pay a consultant to study traffic flow and come up with a new design.

Businesses and the city hope this will allow easier access to downtown shops and restaurants.

If FDOT gives St. Pete the green-light to do this, it would happen in about two years.