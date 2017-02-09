44 flights cancelled at TPA due to Northeast snowstorm

- A huge winter storm began to hit the Northeast Thursday morning, but effect of the snowy weather are being felt all across the country.

At least 44 flights were canceled at Tampa International Airport Thursday morning, and it is likely more cancelations will follow as snow continues to batter the Northeast.

It is being reported that nearly 3000 flights have been canceled nationwide due to the snowstorm.

Anyone planning to travel on Thursday or Friday is advised to check with their airline for delays or cancelations.

Even those not flying to or from areas battered by the storm can still be affected. Say you are flying from Tampa to Houston-- if your plane, or even the one before it was scheduled to fly into or out of a northeastern airport, your flight could be affected.