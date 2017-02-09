Two shot in Plant City ambush-style attack Local News Two shot in Plant City ambush-style attack The search continues for three criminals accused of shooting two people during an attempted robbery in Plant City.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 1300 block of Tennessee Street on Wednesday.

According Plant City Police, three men pulled up in a white Cadillac as the victims arrived in a separate vehicle, then the criminals forced the pair into a house at gunpoint and tried to rob them.

During the struggle that followed, the victims made a life-or-death decision to jump out of a window to escape. But as they were doing so, the suspects shot them.

Medics transported the two victims to the hospital. Both victims are expected to recover.

Detectives canvassed the neighborhood and searched for witnesses after the crime.

Anyone with information regarding the crime or suspects should contact the Plant City Police by calling 813-757-9200.



