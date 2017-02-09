Teen girl dies after police chase, fiery crash Local News Teen girl dies after police chase, fiery crash Lakeland Police say they now know why a teen girl died after a high speed crash that ended in Polk City on Tuesday.

Bobby McNeal, 16-years-old was at the wheel of the stolen car. Milaya Cooper, 15-years-old, was in the passenger seat.

When Plant City Police spotted the car, investigators say McNeal took off leading law enforcement on a chase that nearly reached 100 miles an hour.

They were driving on State Road 33 in Polk City when the car veered off the road near the roundabout, hit a tree and burst into flames.

Investigators now say Milaya, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the passenger seat to the back seat.

"When she hit the tree, she suffered a severe head trauma," Lakeland Police spokesman Sgt. Gary Gross told FOX13 on Thursday. "She probably died as a result of that collision."

Mc Neal, who already had a criminal record, will be charged with manslaughter after he gets out of the hospital.

Funeral arrangements for Cooper have not been announced.