Teen girl dies after police chase, fiery crash

Ken Suarez reports
By: Ken Suarez, FOX 13 News

Posted:Feb 09 2017 06:56PM EST

Updated:Feb 09 2017 07:09PM EST

POLK CITY (FOX 13) - Lakeland Police say they now know why a teen girl died  after a high speed crash that ended in Polk City on Tuesday.

Bobby McNeal, 16-years-old was at the wheel of the stolen car. Milaya Cooper, 15-years-old, was in the passenger seat.

When Plant City Police spotted the car, investigators say McNeal took off leading law enforcement on a chase that nearly reached 100 miles an hour.

They were driving on State Road 33 in Polk City when the car veered off the road near the roundabout, hit a tree and burst into flames.

RELATED: Pursuit from Plant City ends with single-car crash in Polk City

Investigators now say Milaya, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the passenger seat to the back seat.

"When she hit the tree, she suffered a severe head trauma," Lakeland Police spokesman Sgt. Gary Gross told FOX13 on Thursday. "She probably died as a result of that collision."

Mc Neal, who already had a criminal record, will be charged with manslaughter after he gets out of the hospital.

Funeral arrangements for Cooper have not been announced.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories