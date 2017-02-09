CASA'S 'Soup-er-Bowl' to feed hungry in Pinellas Co. Local News CASA’S 'Soup-er-Bowl' to feed hungry in Pinellas Co. CASA (Community Action Stops Abuse) is the domestic violence resource agency for south Pinellas County. For the second straight year, the agency is holding its "Soup-er Bowl Food Drive", collecting non-perishable food and monetary donations to stock the pantry at its domestic violence shelter.

- CASA (Community Action Stops Abuse) is the domestic violence resource agency for south Pinellas County. For the second straight year, the agency is holding its “Soup-er Bowl Food Drive”, collecting non-perishable food and monetary donations to stock the pantry at its domestic violence shelter.

The shelter usually has more than 100 people (mostly women and children) staying there, eating three meals a day and snacks. The agency says this results in an enormous grocery budget. The food drive helps offset that cost.

“We collected about 3,000 pounds of food last year,” says John Biesinger of CASA. “This year, we’re hoping to double that. People have no idea how much that would help our clients! It will help them in more ways than just feeding them. We can use the money we’re saving on our grocery bill to supplement other services we provide.”

CASA operates a 24-hour crisis hotline, offers community support groups, and provides courtroom advocates for domestic violence victims, among other things.

The food drive runs through February 28. Many local businesses have set up collection boxes. To find a donation site near you, visit https://www.casa-stpete.org/events,soup-er-bowl-2017.