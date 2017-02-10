Fire breaks out at Tampa CSX rail yard

- A fire broke out Friday afternoon at a Tampa CSX rail yard, producing smoke that could be seen for more than a mile.

Tampa Fire Rescue crews responded to a brush fire at the CSX location at 3701 Causeway Boulevard at approximately 1 p.m. Friday.

A live video posted on the Tampa Fire Rescue Facebook page showed what appeared to be a group of truck trailers fully involved in the blaze, as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

No further information is available at this time.