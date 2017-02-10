$56K of denim stolen from Urban Appeal in Lakeland

- Police are looking for a band of burglars who stole $56,000 worth of jeans from the downtown Lakeland clothing shop, Urban Appeal.

And, unfortunately for the store's owner, his property's have been targeted more than once in recent weeks.

"They were very organized," said Lakeland police spokesman Sgt. Gary Gross. "They had a plan. They executed it, and they cleaned the store out."

Investigators say it happened around 4 a.m. Thursday. One of the thieves threw a chair through the display window, and 8-10 people ran in. They rushed directly over to the wall behind the cash register, where Robin's brand jeans were displayed.

The jeans cost between $500 and $750 a pair.

Surveillance video shows the burglars, who were wearing masks and gloves, jamming dozens of pairs of jeans into black plastic bags. As the ran out, several dropped jeans on the ground.

Police say the culprits left DNA and other evidence behind.

They are working with Sanford Police because Urban Appeal's other store there was hit on Thursday. They suspect the same people broke in, looking for Robin's jeans, but did not get any because that location does not stock them.

And in January, the store's owner found rocks painted with swastikas outside of the back door.

It was unclear whether police think the robberies and rocks are related.