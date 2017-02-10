Man stocks up on groceries using stolen credit cards Local News Man stocks up on groceries using stolen credit cards Surveillance video shows what looks like a routine shopping trip, but investigators say his routine includes swiping other people's credit cards.

From the grocery aisle to the check out line, the man seen in footage released by the Sarasota Police Department seems to be stocking up on everyday needs.

"He's buying things that are needed at home right away. Food or meat or what not," said Genevieve Judge with the Sarasota Police Department.

Judge said, when it comes time to pay, the man is not using coupons to get a good deal. Instead, they say he's using stolen credit cards to keep his shelves stocked.

"If you're shopping amongst him you probably wouldn't know any better because he's using a stolen credit card. Not a lot of questions are asked," said Judge.

He's becoming a familiar face on store surveillance cameras.

"He's been using stolen credit cards on at least three occasion,s that we know, but there could be other occasions," she said.

Over the past year, three people have come forward to say their cards are being used. One in April, another in May, and then the third on Christmas Eve.

"One was skimmed and some were stolen," said Judge.

Sarasota police believe the man is still in the area. They hope someone will recognize him before he makes it out of the next checkout line.

"Residents and business owners should do due diligence. Check those bank statements on a regular basis. If you see anything out of the ordinary, contact your bank. If you are a business owner or a merchant, make sure you are checking people's IDs," she said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Dan Riley at 941-954-7062 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.