Trial for 2011 security guard murder set to begin

- A murder trial is set to begin next week against the man accused of gunning down a St. Petersburg security guard.

Bradley Bolden is accused of shooting and killing Matthew Little back in May of 2011, while he was working as a security guard at an apartment complex in St. Pete.

Bolden was arrested and charged with murder – but has been spending time in a mental institution in Tallahassee, to become mentally competent to stand trial.

Little’s family says Bolden’s confession to police will be thrown out of court due to his low I-Q. Cynthia Little, Matthew’s mom says they’re relying on a key witness to lead to a conviction.

“Hopefully someone will pay,” Little said. “If they don’t pay in our life time then we have the belief they’ll pay at the end of their lifetime.”

Bradley Bolden’s murder trial gets underway this Tuesday.