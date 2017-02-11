Stray bullet from gun store hits woman at nail salon

- The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said a woman at a nail salon was struck by a stray bullet Friday evening.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at Dara's Nail Salon and Day Spa, which is located at 9049 Starkey Road in Seminole.

According to investigators, the bullet came from R&R Firearms, the business next door to the nail salon. Deputies said 43-year-old Mark Smith, an employee at the gun shop, was unloading a customer's gun when it accidentally discharged.

The bullet went through the wall and struck the 19-year-old victim, who was getting a pedicure, in the back. She was taken to the hospital with a serious but non-life threatening injury.

The Sheriff's Office said the incident is under investigation and no arrests have been made.