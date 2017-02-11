Tampa attorney will lead Yahoo data breach lawsuit

- Tampa attorney John Yanchunis of Morgan & Morgan and ClassAction.com will lead the lawsuit against Yahoo for its massive data breach in 2016.

Yanchunis and Morgan & Morgan were selected among four law firms that filed motions to serve as lead counsel in the class-action lawsuit.

Yahoo's data breach is believed to be the largest breach in history, with more than one billion Yahoo accounts compromised.

According to ClassAction.com, the case may be the largest consumer class-action lawsuit ever, as it involves anyone in the world who has ever used a Yahoo account.