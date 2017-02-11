St. Pete man charged with murder after infant's death

- St. Pete police say they've arrested and charged a man in the death of an infant.

The 2-month-old baby was found unresponsive in the early morning of September 24. The infant was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 3:30 a.m.

Detectives said they arrested and charged 33-year-old Jeremiah Dillard for first degree murder.

The Medical Examiner's Office report showed the child's death was due to asphyxia, with contributing conditions of blunt trauma and malnutrition.

Dillard's relation to the infant was not given. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.