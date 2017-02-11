Anti-abortion protests met with counterprotests across country, Bay Area Local News Anti-abortion protests met with counterprotests across country, Bay Area Protests held by anti-abortion rights activists took aim at Planned Parenthood over funding the organization receives from the federal government.

- Protests held by anti-abortion rights activists took aim at Planned Parenthood over funding the organization receives from the federal government.

The protests inspired counter protests by Planned Parenthood defenders. Both sides demonstrated outside the Tampa Planned Parenthood location Saturday.

Protests also happened in Minneapolis, Detroit and other cities, including Orlando and Kissimmee.

Anti-abortion rights protesters have been energized by the support show by the Trump administration. They want the federal government to pull funding from the 100-year-old organization because it performs abortions.

Planned Parenthood says only a small fraction of its services related to abortion. It says the organization provides important health care services like contraception and testing for sexually transmitted diseases.