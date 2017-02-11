Homicide detectives investigate Ybor City shooting

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Feb 11 2017 11:02PM EST

Updated:Feb 11 2017 11:25PM EST

TAMPA (FOX 13) - Tampa police say a shooting was reported in Ybor City Saturday night. 

The shooting was reported near Nuccio Parkway and 7th Avenue, according to the Tampa Police Department. 

The location is near where the Gasparilla Knight Parade took place earlier in the evening.

TPD said homicide detectives were investigating, but did not provide information about any potential victims.

