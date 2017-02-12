Faith in Action: Faith and fresh air in Citrus County Local News Faith in Action: faith and fresh air One Citrus County camp runs on faith and fresh air. Now, it's offering up an exhilarating way to enjoy both.

Faith Haven Christian Retreat just opened up a new tree-top adventure course designed to get kids out and enjoying a little piece of Old Florida. Adults are welcome, too. Boundaries are pushed as you tackle an obstacle course and zip lines from up above and enjoy a bird's eye view, while you're at it.

Coaches down below guide you step by step in hopes of helping customers triumph fears and have a little faith.

Faith Haven operates for overnight groups or just folks in for a fun day trip.

"This is my passion. We decided to do something for Citrus County, to give back to Citrus County as a legacy. Because as you know, it's not what you do in the world but what you leave in the world," owner Scott Baggerly said.

Faith Haven Christian Retreat has overnight bunk space, conference rooms, and horse stables. For more information, visit their website, WWW.FLORIDATREETOP.COM.

