Two drivers injured in wrong-way crash on I-75

- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a wrong-way crash on I-75 in Hillsborough County.

FHP said the crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes near mile marker 236.

According to troopers, 57-year-old Gregg Richardson was driving his Nissan SUV southbound in the northbound lanes. He crashed head-on into a pickup truck driven by 26-year-old Juan Garcia.

Richardson was seriously injured and taken to Blake Medical Center. Garcia suffered minor injuries.

Investigators said Richardson was under the influence of alcohol and charges are pending.