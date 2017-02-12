Two drivers injured in wrong-way crash on I-75

RUSKIN (FOX 13) - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a wrong-way crash on I-75 in Hillsborough County.
FHP said the crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes near mile marker 236.
According to troopers, 57-year-old Gregg Richardson was driving his Nissan SUV southbound in the northbound lanes. He crashed head-on into a pickup truck driven by 26-year-old Juan Garcia.
Richardson was seriously injured and taken to Blake Medical Center. Garcia suffered minor injuries.
Investigators said Richardson was under the influence of alcohol and charges are pending.