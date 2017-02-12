Troopers rescued an injured pelican from Skyway Bridge

- Florida Highway Patrol troopers rescued an injured pelican from the Skyway Bridge on Friday. According to troopers they found the pelican at the foot of the skyway bridge showing signs of distress. Upon further observation they found that the pelican was caught in fishing line and had fishing hooks impaled in its legs.

The injured bird was trying to cross the interstate and posed a danger to itself and motorists. That's when Corporal Timothy Sleyzak, and Trooper Raymond Ada, called in fish and wildlife Lieutenant Evan Ladkowski to help rescue the bird.

Lucky for the pelican, later nicknamed Sunshine, these law enforcement officials were able to get him off the road and out of harms way. Sunshine was then transferred to Owls Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife where he is expected to make a full recovery.