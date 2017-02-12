Michigan man dies in Pinellas Co. car crash

- Investigators in Pinellas County believe a Michigan man who died in a car crash Sunday morning may have suffered a medical issue while behind the wheel.

Authorities say 69-year-old Larry Robert Inch was driving a 2017 Kia rental car in South Pasadena when he slumped over on the wheel and stopped in traffic on Pasadena Avenue near the intersection of Shore Drive.

Good Samaritans tried to help, but the windows on the Kia were up and the vehicle was locked. The Kia rolled northbound through the intersection, drove over the sidewalk, and crashed into bushes on the east side of Pasadena Avenue.



When deputies arrived on scene, they had to break the windows on the Kia to gain access to Inch. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead around 11:00 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators suspect that Inch suffered a medical related issue prior to the crash.

Investigators don't believe that alcohol or speed were factors in the crash. Inch's family has been notified of his death.