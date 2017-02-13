Coast Guard searching for 3 aboard missing Brooksville plane

- Three people are missing after their plane, headed for Cedar Key from Brooksville, failed to arrive.

The St. Petersburg Coast Guard received a call at 5:21 p.m. Sunday reporting that the white and brown single-engine aircraft was missing, having dropped off radar less than an hour before it was scheduled to land.

The plane's last known radar contact occurred at 11:06 a.m., when the plane was about seven miles south of Cedar Key.

An air crew out of Clearwater has been conducting a search, along with a boat crew from Yankeetown.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission personnel as well as Fire and Rescue crews out of Cedar Key Levy counties are also assisting in the search.

No further details are available at this time.

