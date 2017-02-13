Teen hit by car in Tampa

- Authorities say a 14-year-old was struck by a car while walking on W. Kirby Street in Tampa Monday morning.

The incident occurred at 3411 W. Kirby Street near the intersection of Himes Avenue. The area is shut down as Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office investigates.

The teen was transported to the hospital under a trauma alert.

HCSO deputies told FOX 13 that the teen is expected to be okay. She was conscious and talking on the way to the hospital.

