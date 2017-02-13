Elderly woman escapes house fire in Clearwater

- An elderly Clearwater woman is safe Monday morning after escaping a fire that destroyed her home.

Fire rescue crews were called to a home on the 3300 block of San Carlos St. at approximately 3:30 a.m., where a fast-growing fire had broken out.

Luckily, firefighters were able to rescue an elderly woman who was alone in the house.

Flames quickly consumed her entire home.

Residents in neighboring homes were evacuated as a precaution while firefighters worked to put out the blaze. But, quick work by Clearwater Fire Rescue crews prevented the fire from spreading to the adjacent homes.

No injuries were reported.

Police and firefighters are investigating the scene to determine the cause.