Lakeland Electric meter reader attacked by pit bulls

LAKELAND (FOX 13) - A Lakeland Electric meter reader and Polk County deputies were attacked by pit bulls Monday.
The incident occurred just before 1:00 p.m. The meter reader, whose identity has not been released, was working at a home near the intersection of Hardin Combee Road and Fish Hatchery Road when a pit bull attacked.
Deputies responded to the scene and were also attacked by the dog. A second pit bull arrived on scene and joined in the attack, authorities say.
One dog was taken into custody by animal control, and the other was shot and killed by a deputy.
The Lakeland Electric employee's condition is unknown at this time.
Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
Stay with FOX 13 for updates on this developing story.