Lakeland Electric meter reader attacked by pit bulls

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Feb 13 2017 01:27PM EST

Updated:Feb 13 2017 02:18PM EST

LAKELAND (FOX 13) - A Lakeland Electric meter reader and Polk County deputies were attacked by pit bulls Monday. 

The incident occurred just before 1:00 p.m. The meter reader, whose identity has not been released, was working at a home near the intersection of Hardin Combee Road and Fish Hatchery Road when a pit bull attacked. 

Deputies responded to the scene and were also attacked by the dog. A second pit bull arrived on scene and joined in the attack, authorities say. 

One dog was taken into custody by animal control, and the other was shot and killed by a deputy. 

The Lakeland Electric employee's condition is unknown at this time. 

Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating. 

