Lakeland Electric meter reader attacked by pit bulls

- A Lakeland Electric meter reader and Polk County deputies were attacked by pit bulls Monday.

The incident occurred just before 1:00 p.m. The meter reader, whose identity has not been released, was working at a home near the intersection of Hardin Combee Road and Fish Hatchery Road when a pit bull attacked.

Deputies responded to the scene and were also attacked by the dog. A second pit bull arrived on scene and joined in the attack, authorities say.

One dog was taken into custody by animal control, and the other was shot and killed by a deputy.

The Lakeland Electric employee's condition is unknown at this time.

Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Stay with FOX 13 for updates on this developing story.