These warriors' weapon: Gospel harmonies

- Harmonies of worship fill the sanctuary of the New Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church in Tampa. It's the voices of the Exciting Gospel Warriors. The group has been in the gospel circuit for more than 30 years.

"Back in high school, we were singing in the doo wop groups," recalled singer George Shivers. "It was some years later, but we just got together and formed Gospel Warriors."

Their manager, who was a veteran, came up with the group's name.

"He was a military guy," Shivers explained. "He wanted to name the group the Gospel Warriors. Matter of fact, our first uniforms were army fatigues."

The group drew national attention back in 1995 with their hit song on the gospel charts "Divine Nature."

"It was beautiful," said singer Arthur Hall Jr. "We all rejoiced about that because we worked so hard to get there, and to have someone tell you your song or record is good, it's really a joyful feeling."

They've toured with some of the most popular acts in Christian music like Shirley Caesar and Andre Crouch. They say it's a good journey led by a higher power.

"The Lord just directed us in the right way," added Shivers.

