Teens and guns blamed for another death

- Tee'on Milledge's mom is left with just memories of her 17-year old son.

"He just wanted to travel the world. Then he wanted to go into the Army," said Tee'on's mother, Tamika Milledge.

Tee'on was shot Saturday night in Ybor City after a fight broke out that ended in gunfire. Three people were hit. Tee'on's bullet to the chest proved fatal.

His mom gave other teens chilling advice at a vigil for her son Sunday night.

"Stay out of the streets. Stay out of trouble. You know if you stay outta trouble, you'll stay alive longer," she said.

RELATED: 17-year-old killed in Ybor City shooting

The teen's death is the latest case of kids getting caught up in gun violence. Late last month, two teens were arrested in Tampa's Belmont Heights neighborhood after police say they shot and killed a man looking to sell a dirt bike through a Craigslist exchange.

"It was senseless. It was something that could have been avoided. To take someone's life over something. Whoever did it, you know, you lost your life because that could have been avoided," neighbor Lashaunda Hopson said.

RELATED: Father robbed, murdered during Craigslist transaction

A lot of the adults in high-crime neighborhoods are fed up and police are capitalizing on it. The Tampa Police Department has held a series of community conversations where they say adults are finally speaking up. It may be the turning point police have been waiting for.

"They're asking, 'What can we do for you?'" TPD's Captain Michael Flynn said Monday.

Flynn says guns continually fall in the wrong hands, but communities can fight back. Police are getting out of patrol cars now more than ever and talking to kids. Still, he says parents and neighbors have to get involved too.

"If you know that it's happening, tell somebody. It can be anonymous and we can work that information so they're never involved," he said.

Crimestoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Tee'on Milledge's case. Police say any shred of information could help.