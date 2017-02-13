18 year-old hit and run victim remains in critical condition Local News 18 year-old hit and run victim remains in critical condition An 18-year-old was hit by a van and left, severely injured, in the road. It happened Friday on Providence Road in Brandon, north of Brandon Cross Circle. The search continues for the driver who sped away from the scene.

- An 18-year-old was hit by a van and left, severely injured, in the road. It happened Friday on Providence Road in Brandon, north of Brandon Cross Circle. The search continues for the driver who sped away from the scene.

At last check, the victim Michael Singh is in critical condition at Tampa General Hospital. His family said he was in surgery Monday and hasn't woken since the crash.

"Someone has to know something, that van has to be somewhere, someone must have seen something," said Cristal Bermudez Nuñez, of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Friday night, around 9:50 p.m., investigators say the 18-year-old was walking north on Providence Road. He was in a "neutral zone" in the middle when a van plowed into him from behind.

"The side of the road he was on, and where it was hit, it was more the driver's side of that van," said Nuñez, "so, he would've known upon impact."

But, instead of stopping, that driver hit the accelerator while Singh lay in the road, severely injured.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office believes the driver was operating a 1997 to 2002 white Ford Utility van with no markings. I should have front end damage.

We visited the crash scene and found that it's not uncommon for people to walk the same path that Singh was taking.

"There's a lot of people that walk around here," said Marcos Zelaya. "It's not safe for people because there's no sidewalks to walk, so we have to walk on the yellow part and we have to watch by our sides."

Ironically, February is Hit and Run Awareness Month in Florida. Under state law, a driver must stop immediately if they've hurt or killed someone. Leaving the scene is a felony which would lead to your license being taken away and possible prison time.

"Sometimes, by stopping, even if it's a horrible accident, you are saving that person's life," Nuñez said. "He could've been run over again. We've seen other times, the victim is hit and left. Even 10 minutes can make a difference."

Anyone with any information reference the suspect is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 247-8200 or anyone with any information regarding the identity and whereabouts of this suspect and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477)