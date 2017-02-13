Missing necklace with special meaning lost and found at Florida State Fair Local News Missing necklace with special meaning found at Florida State Fair With the help of thousands of strangers, a Tampa Bay mother was able to locate a special necklace honoring her deceased daughter that she lost at the Florida State Fair on Saturday.

Lucia Robles wears a silver necklace with an oval shaped pendant around her neck every day to remember her daughter Ashley, who was killed by her estranged husband in 2013.

She left two daughters behind, now five and eight-years-old.

"It doesn't have a lot of monetary value to anyone, but it's a sentimental value to me," explained Robles. "It's is a fingerprint of hers that we had made. Her dad has one, I have one and both of the girls have one."

The fingerprint necklace went missing from Robles neck on Saturday when the family went to the Florida State Fair for a cheerleading competition.

She didn't realize it had fallen off until she returned home.

"I went to grab it and it was gone. I immediately just fell apart, because it's always on my neck," said Robles.

She took to Facebook to share her grief.

At the request of a friend, Robles posted a picture of the missing necklace in hopes that someone would recognize the jewelry.

Her post was shared more than 1,000 times, mostly by strangers.

"The picture was everywhere before I knew it," said Robles.

On Sunday, she got a text from an unknown number simply saying, "Hello."

When Robles replied to the text, also with a hello, the person sent a picture of the inscription on the back of her missing necklace, which reads, "In My Heart Forever."

The sender's 9-year-old daughter found Robles' necklace near the entertainment building in the "Cracker Country" area of the fair, not far from the cheerleading competition.

The girl put the necklace in her pocket for safe keeping.

She didn't think much of it again until a family member found Robles' Facebook post.

"They weren't even friends of any of my friends, so I don't really know how that came to be," said Robles.

She was able to meet up with the family on Sunday night to reclaim her necklace.

Despite attempts to offer the family money, they refused to accept a reward for their kindness.

"It's extremely touching. When my daughter first died, there was such an outreach then, and it felt so similar to that. People care. As crazy as our world is right now, people do care and there are a lot of good people out there," said Robles.