Officers surprise St. Pete boy in hospital

- Four-year-old Owen Story has spent a lot of time in the hospital recently. Little Owen was born with bilateral hearing loss that has progressed over the years, resulting in severe to profound hearing loss in both of his ears.

On Friday, Owen took a big first step towards being able to hear. He received a cochlear implant in his left ear.

Surgery can be scary -- especially for a small child. So a couple of St. Petersburg police officers paid him a visit to commend his bravery and wish him a speedy recovery.

Sergeant Jason Deary presented Owen with his very own police bear and hat. Owen loves police officers, so it was a special treat.

He also got to meet a police dog, which brought out the giggles, despite the pain.

Owen is expected to have a second surgery to place another cochlear implant in his right ear in a few months. His family created a YouCaring page to help fund the surgeries.

Owen's mom, Kayla, posted on her Facebook page thanking the kind officers for a small act of kindness that made a big impression on her son.

The St. Pete Police Department also posted the touching moment on their Facebook page.