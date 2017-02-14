Good samaritan saves puppy thrown from car Local News Good samaritan saves puppy thrown from car A puppy is in good hands after an act of cruelty was witnessed by a Good Samaritan. Pinellas Park Police are looking for a woman who was seen throwing a three-month-old Chihuahua-mix from her car on Monday.

- A puppy is in good hands after an act of cruelty was witnessed by a Good Samaritan. Pinellas Park Police are looking for a woman who was seen throwing a three-month-old Chihuahua-mix from her car on Monday.

Pinellas Park PD says a woman in a small, dark, possibly black car pulled up to the intersection of 43rd Street and 76th Avenue and forced the puppy out of the driver's side door. The driver then took off.

The Good Samaritan stopped and scooped up the puppy and brought her to police headquarters to get her help.

A police dispatcher, whose own dog passed away recently, stepped up and offered to adopt the puppy. She's already filled out the proper paperwork with Animal Services to foster her while detectives try to find its owner.

Animal services checked the dog out on Monday but did not find a microchip on the young puppy.

The dispatcher will have the ability to keep her new found friend if the owner(s) cannot be located or identified. In the meantime, the puppy is doing just fine and has a great adopted mom to look after her.