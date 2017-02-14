Body found during search for missing plane

- The Coast Guard says a body has been found during their search for three people who were aboard a missing plane.

The Piper Cherokee disappeared from radar Sunday while flying from Brooksville to Cedar Key. On board were Jasper Jerrels, 65, Hue Singletary, 60, and Jerrels' teenage son.

Search teams found a small offshore debris field yesterday morning and a seat that matched the type on board the plane. But the aircraft itself has not been found.

Now, Coast Guard crews say a body found at sea is being taken back to the Cedar Key boat ramp, where it will be handed over to the medical examiner.

There's no word yet on the identity.