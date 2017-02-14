Man arrested for indecent exposure at Publix

- Pasco Sheriff’s deputies arrested 21-year-old John Funcheon Monday for exposing himself to a woman and her two children in a Publix parking lot.

The incident took place the previous Saturday, when the victim and her children were walking to their car after grocery shopping at Publix. The woman told authorities that she noticed Funcheon driving slowly next to her, and when she looked over at the car she saw him masturbating. He made eye contact with her and continued the sex act.

The victim was able to provide a description of the vehicle and pick Funcheon out of a photo lineup.

Funcheon admitted to the incident.

Detectives say Funcheon is also a suspect in three other cases of sexual exposure, which are still under investigation.

If you are a victim of a sex crime, don’t hesitate to report it to your local sheriff’s office or police department. Perpetrators of sex crimes are, in many cases. habitual offenders. By reporting your incident you could help law enforcement identify predators and bring them to justice before they offend again.

