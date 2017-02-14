Lakeland Electric worker feared for her life during dog attack Local News Lakeland Electric worker feared for her life during dog attack More than dozen bite wounds cover Linda Dionne's arms and legs following an ambush she never saw coming.

The Lakeland Electric field service representative was cutting off the electricity to a home due to non-payment Monday afternoon when she was attacked by two dogs.

She says the dogs on the property seemed welcoming at first, but quickly turned violent.

"They knocked me down and grabbed my tool bag. As I was getting up, I knew that at that point that I couldn't get back to the truck," Dionne said Tuesday.

Dionne says the female dog lunged at her from the front, while the male dog skirted behind her and attacked. She radioed in for help. Thankfully, Polk County Sheriff's Deputy Matt Dennis wasn't far from the East Lakeland home.

"She was covered in blood on both her arms. She informed me that she was starting to feel faint and weak," Dennis said Tuesday.

Deputy Dennis says one of the dogs charged at him as he approached to help.

"I only had one choice and that was to put the dog down," he said.

Back-up deputies eventually corralled the other dog and took it to Animal Control.

Tuesday, Dionne was nursing serious wounds, but felt lucky to be alive.

"I really thought the dogs were gonna kill me. I really did," she said.

Dionne says she plans on returning to her job as soon as possible. In the meantime, she has a number of doctors appointments and will have to see an orthopedic surgeon for the most severe bite.