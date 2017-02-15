Suspect shoots, kills man in Pinellas bar; calls 911 on himself

- Pinellas County deputies arrested a man early Wednesday morning after he allegedly shot and killed a man at a local bar, then called 911 on himself.

Deputies responded to a call about an armed person at Hennessy's Bar and Grill in Oldsmar shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday. There, they discovered one man dead-- and the suspect waiting for them to turn himself in.

According to Sergeant Spencer Gross, 43-year-old Brian Mytych was drinking at Hennessy's Bar and Grill in Oldsmar the previous week, when he got into a fist fight with the cook, David Brown.

The fight allegedly began after Mytych said racial slurs towards the musicians playing that evening.

Law enforcement was called that night, but no charges were filed. Mytych was issued a "no tresspass" order, but he refused to leave, said Sgt. Gross.

When he refused to leave, officers arrested Mytych for disorderly conduct.

But, Mytych returned to Hennessy's early Wednesday morning, shot David Brown, then told all the other patrons to leave.

He then called 911 on himself and waited for deputies to arrive.

Mytych admitted to killing Brown. He also told deputies that he is a retired Detroit police officer, however it is unclear at this time if that statement was true.

Investigators at the scene recovered a .45 caliber glock, which they believe to be the murder weapon.

