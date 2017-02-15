Alert for missing Brandon girl

Photo via HCSO
By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Feb 15 2017 10:27AM EST

Updated:Feb 15 2017 12:34PM EST

BRANDON (FOX 13) - Deputies in Hillsborough County are asking for the public's help finding a girl who left home last night and has not been seen since.

According to HCSO, 11-year-old Jenna Irmler was last seen around 9 p.m. at her home on Centerbrook Drive in Brandon.  She was discovered missing around 5 a.m. today.

The view from SkyFOX showed investigators at the home and yellow crime scene tape across the driveway.

Jenna has Asperger's syndrome and deputies are asking anyone with information to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

