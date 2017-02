Deputies say a 37-year-old man was fatally shot overnight in Mulberry.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says Paul Gregg Jr. was killed inside a home on Gibson Street.

Sheriff Grady Judd said the shooting appeared to be domestic in nature and a teenager may have pulled the trigger. He characterized the scene as a "hot mess" and said detectives are working to determine if the shooting was murder or self-defense.

