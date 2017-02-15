Brush fire threatens homes, prompts evacuations in Polk County

- A brush fire is threatening homes in Polk County, prompting evacuations in the Indian Lake Estates community.

Firefighters say multiple structures are being threatened in the area of 7200 Highway 630 near Frostproof.

Polk County Fire Rescue says reverse 911 is being used to contact residents who live in the area, urging some residents to evacuate.

The fire is burning about 20 acres on both sides of Highway 630, according to the Florida Fire Service.

About 20 homes are being threatened and the fire is as close as 30 yards to some homes.

