WANTED: Man suspected of placing skimmer on Tampa ATM

- Tampa police are searching for a man seen on surveillance video putting a skimming device on an ATM at a GTE Financial Credit Union location.

Police say a customer felt resistance when they put their card into the card reader and alerted authorities.

Surveillance video clearly shows a suspect at the branch located at 711 Dale Mabry Highway South in Tampa placing the skimmer on the machine on February 11th around 2 p.m.

The suspect is described as a white male, in his late 20s to mid 30s with brown hair.

Anyone with information on who he is should call Tampa police or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, which is offering a reward of up to $3,000: 1-800-873-TIPS (8477.)