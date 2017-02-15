Damsel in Defense puts safety into women's hands Local News Damsel in Defense puts safety into women's hands At this event, a table is lined up with products that have feminine appeal. Purses, items in pink and what appears to be a camera.

But that camera is actually an alarm that can be used to scare away an intruder. This is just one of the products offered by Damsel In Defense. The program was started by two friends back in 2005.

"They learned more about what was happening in the world with child trafficking primarily and wanted to make a difference," said Damsel In Defense consultant, Dana Hughes.

Hughes said she had a rough past with abusive boyfriends. She found out about the program through a home-based party.

"I'm a realtor myself and if I have to walk into showing a home, 9 times out of 10, I don't know that individual," said Hughes.

Jillian Blitz hosted the event. She is a gun store owner. She believes women need a broad education and more than one option when it comes to protecting themselves.

"There are a lot of single parents out there sometimes men who travel, their wives are home alone. They need to know how to defend themselves if a situation arises," said Blitz.

Heather Vallone is one of the women shopping for products and looking for tips to protect herself. She's taken gun training, but she's also stocking up here.

"For different scenarios, you need different things. Like a hair and makeup kit, it's your safety kit," said Vallone.

Hughes said at the end of the day, it's not about what you buy, but what you take away from it.

"Just have a plan in place. Something that you can do and you have your freedom. You're empowered to go out there and do what you need to do in the world," said Hughes.

For more information on Damsel in Defense, http://damselindefense.net/