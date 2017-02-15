Thief dumps stolen SUV with baby inside

- Police in St. Pete are hoping you can help them identify the man who tried to steal an SUV with a 1-year-old baby inside.

It was just after 9 a.m. when a man pulled up to his 39th Street South home. He left his 1-year-old daughter strapped in her seat inside the running SUV while he dropped off some mail inside the house. That’s when the would-be car thief struck.

Video shared by St. Pete police shows a young man get out of a white car, jump into the running SUV, and drive off -- with the child still in the back seat.

About two blocks away, near the intersection of 53rd Ave South and 41st St. South, the thief hopped out of the SUV and got back into the white car. The girl was not hurt.

Now, police are searching for two young men, said to be in their late teens or early 20's, as well as the four-door white sedan.

Anyone with information call 893-7780 or text SPPD+ your tip to TIP411.