Shoot, don't shoot simulator puts training to the test

ST. PETERSBURG (FOX 13) - Shoot or don’t shoot? Police officers are often forced to make split-second decisions that can save - or take - a life.
The St. Petersburg Police Department just got a brand new tool to train its force how to react in those ‘down to the wire’ situations.
The simulator allows a computer operator to control hundreds of variables in dozens of scenarios, ranging from a suspect pulling a weapon on an officer to a suspect showing his ID.
Chief Anthony Holloway says he hopes the simulator trains his officers on how to de-escalate situations – but also how to handle the worst case scenario, if it were to happen.
The shoot, don’t shoot simulator cost St. Pete police $95,000 and it was paid for with money seized from drug dealers.