MISSING CHILD: Deputies say mom took 9-year-old daughter

- A girl and her mother have gone missing in the midst of a custody dispute, and detectives need the public's help to find them.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said 9-year-old Hailey Mae Puyana and her mother, Kristen Hooper left Hailey Mae's father's home in Trinity February 7.

Her father, Aaron Puyana, said he came home from work to find that his ex-wife left with their daughter.

Detectives said Kristen Hooper has not contacted Aaron Puyana to let him know their whereabouts. Detectives said she may be in Brooksville.

Hailey Mae Puyana is 9-years-old white female. She has brown eyes and hair and is 4' 2" tall. She weighs about 80 pounds.

Kristin Hooper is a 34-year-old white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5' 6" tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

Anyone with information on where the two may be is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office or 911.