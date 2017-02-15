Reward offered in Greenbrook Park murder Local News Reward offered in Greenbrook Park murder It has been more than 10 days since Alex Cherp was killed, but there are still no arrests yet.

"He was 23-years-old. He was just beginning to live his life," said his grandmother, Patricia Cherp. "Somebody missed out on a wonderful husband, and I missed out on grandchildren because of whoever did this," she said.

On February 4, a security guard spotted Alex at Greenbrook Park in Lakewood Ranch. He was bleeding from gunshot wounds outside of his car. Alex died a few hours later in the hospital.

Deputies aren't giving a motive for the shooting, but they believe he knew his killers, adding the park was likely a meeting place. They think it happened between 11 and 11:30 at night.

"We do have two suspects no arrests have been made and what we're trying to do get this thing out and get a little more info to push this over the edge," said Dave Bristow, spokesman for the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators released a picture of Alex's car, a 2012 Mercedes, in hopes that someone may have noticed it that night, or anyone with him. The car was his pride and joy.

"That car was washed everyday and vacuumed everyday. If I put my hand prints on it, he'd make me stop and clean the prints off," said his grandmother.

She made a plea for information.

"If anybody knows anything, please, please, if they would tell the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, we'd be grateful and you'd be blessed," Cherp said.

There is reward money totaling $8,000 for information leading to an arrest.