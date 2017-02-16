Evacuation order lifted for Polk brush fire

- Evacuation orders have been lifted for communities threatened by the brush fire that began Wednesday, and roads have been reopened.

Now, residents are returning home, hoping they still have a home in the wake of the fire.

Polk County Fire Rescue issued mandatory evacuations for all 800 homes in the Indian Lakes Estates, as well as River Ranch Hunting Grounds. More communities in the area voluntarily evacuated as well.

The blaze ripped through more than 2,000 acres on both sides of Highway 630 overnight, burning through homes and power lines.

"Some of the fire was over 10 feet high right on the shoulder of the road," said witness Chris Edwards, who drove through the smoke Wednesday.

Crews used bulldozers in the early morning hours to dig fire lines to deter the flames.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the fire.

Fire crews will be conducting damage assessments throughout Thursday.